Tamale Teaching Hospital Receives Presidential Honour

The Tamale Teaching Hospital received a presidential honour for its distinguished service during the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic. The Hospital was honoured by the President H.E. Nana Akufo Addo at an event held at the Jubilee House on 14th March 2023.

Part of the inscription reads ‘The Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) was one of the tertiary health care facilities that provided comprehensive leadership and contributed to operational excellence, effective case management, laboratory investigations, intensive surveillance and risk communication in the successful containment of the COVID-19 disease in the country, especially in the five Northern regions and part of Oti and Bono-East Regions.’

receiving the award on behalf of the Hospital, Mr. Salifu Musah the acting Director of Nursing expressed thanks to the president and government for appreciating the effort made by the Tamale Teaching Hospital during Ghana’s fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic.

At a similar event, Dr. Letitia Adelaide Appiah and Mr. Mathew Kyeremeh both members of the Governing Board of the Tamale Teaching Hospital were decorated by the President H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo for their leadership roles in case management during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Similarly, Dr. Abdul Wahid Bawa, a medical doctor at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Tamale Teaching Hospital was awarded for his contributions to support the fight against COVID- 19 Pandemic.

The Tamale Teaching Hospital and its staff played a strategic role in contact tracing, taking samples and case management during Ghana’s fight against the pandemic.

Source: Zuberu Aliu