Tamale Teaching Hospital appeals for support for kidney disease patient

The Department of Medical Social Work of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) is appealing for funds from religious organisations, corporate bodies and individuals to help Mr Samuel Amoda, a kidney disease patient, to undergo haemodialysis.

An appeal for funds letter, signed by Alhaji Braimah Saaka, the Head of Department, said the 37-year-old patient is from Gambibgo in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region is suffering from End Stage Renal Disease and had commenced processes towards the purification of his blood (haemodialysis).

“His haemodialysis is currently done three times a week at a cost of GH₵300 per session, giving a total cost of GH₵900 per week,” the letter said.

It further explained that the ultimate treatment for Mr Amoda’s condition was kidney transplant, which was mainly done outside Ghana at an estimated cost of US$35,000 to US$45,000.

“Unfortunately, members of Mr Amoda’s family have exhausted all their funds and are currently soliciting for assistance,” the letter added.

Alhaji Saaka told the Ghana News Agency that the Medical Social Work Unit usually appealed for support for vulnerable patients adding; “We are, therefore, counting on your support, be it cash or kind, to help save the life of Mr Amoda.”