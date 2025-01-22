Tamale Technical Institute Students Develop Transformer Dressing and Distribution System

Students at the Electrical and Maintenance Unit of Tamale Technical Institute have successfully designed and developed a Transformer Dressing and Distribution System, a project aimed at equipping students with the practical skills required for the assembly and installation of transformers, as well as ensuring the efficient and safe distribution of electrical power.

The initiative, led by final-year student Yahaya Abdul Hamid and supervised by Professor Philip Yamba, Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department, was designed to provide hands-on experience in a field closely tied to industry demands. Other lecturers also played key roles in guiding the project, which aligns with the institution’s commitment to offering quality, practical-based training to its students.

In an interview, Prof. Yamba stressed the importance of practical training in meeting industry needs. “As a technical institution, we focus heavily on developing and implementing industry-relevant curricula. We also guide student projects to ensure they are well-prepared for the real-world challenges they will face. More than 70% of our academic work is practical, which allows our students to be highly competent and ready to join any institution or even start their own businesses, ultimately helping to address unemployment,” he said.

The project also highlights the institute’s emphasis on collaborations with industries to enhance practical learning, particularly through student internships. These partnerships help ensure that students are able to apply their classroom knowledge in real-world settings.

Yahaya Abdul Hamid, who spearheaded the project, explained that it was inspired by the designs and systems observed during his industrial attachments with power distribution engineers. “We decided to apply what we learned from these experiences, which led to the successful development of the transformer dressing and distribution system,” he said.

Despite the success, Hamid noted the challenges faced due to resource constraints within the department, which limit both student and instructor activities. He urged the government and investors to offer more financial and material support to bolster teaching and learning at the institute. Additionally, Hamid called for increased financial assistance for talented yet financially disadvantaged students who are passionate about pursuing electrical and mechanical engineering.

The students at Tamale Technical Institute have also developed other notable projects, including solar panels used by the University’s Examination Unit. With adequate support, these innovations could not only help tackle unemployment but also contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth.

Parents and students alike have called on the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) office to increase investments in technical education to produce more skilled workers for the industry, underscoring the need for continued investment in the sector to meet the growing demands of the job market.