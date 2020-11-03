The Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has unveiled the university’s first Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Abass Braimah, at an induction ceremony in Tamale.

Prof. Braimah whose induction coincided with university’s congregation was appointed the substantive V-C of the TaTU in July this year, to serve four-year term.

Dr Al-hassan Emil Abdulai, the Chairman of the Governing Council of TaTU, who inducted Prof. Braimah into office urged him to bring his experience gained in the private sector, government and academia to bear on his leadership role at the university.

He was hopeful that under Prof. Braimah’s leadership, new programmes that were critical to the nation’s sustainable development would be introduced.

Dr Abdulai promised that the governing council, the administration and staff of the university would work tirelessly to support the new V-C to achieve his desired outcomes.

He was hopeful that the government would accelerate action on its commitment to fund relevant and sector-specific research work, as well as deliver on the existing book and research allowance for institutions of higher learning.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, in a speech read on his behalf, congratulated Prof. Braimah on his appointment as the first V-C of TaTU and urged the leadership of the university to assist him to fulfill the government’s vision for TaTU to train a highly qualified human resource in technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, appealed to the Minister of Education to construct a bungalow for the new V-C and also complete ongoing projects in the university.

Prof. Braimah in his acceptance speech expressed appreciation to the V-C Search Committee and the governing council for finding him worthy and appointing him to serve in the high office as Chief Executive Officer of TaTU.

He pledged to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in him, saying: “I promise you a transparent and caring leadership; a leadership that is always ready to listen and quick to lend a helping hand whenever needed.”

Prof. Braimah paid glowing tribute to his predecessors for contributing to the university’s development, but singled out the immediate past acting V-C, Dr Abdul-Manan Dauda, for overseeing the university’s transition from a polytechnic to a university.

Prof. Braimah who is an engineer obtained an MSc. in Structure from the Higher Institute of Architecture in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1992 and another MSc. from Queen’s Univetsity, Kingston, Ontario, Canada, in 1996.

He went on to pursue a PhD. in Civil Engineering at Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada, in 2000.

Until his appointment as the V-C of TaTU, he was an Associate Professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering with the Faculty of Engineering and Design at the Carleton University in Canada.

The Tamale Polytechnic was converted into a Technical University in 2018, in accordance with the Technical Universities Act, 2016 (Act 922) and Amendment Act, 2018 (Act 974).

The school provides higher education in Engineering, Applied Arts, technical and vocational training and science and technology-based disciplines.