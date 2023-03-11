Tamale Technical University to train Students on Standards

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) have agreed to train students and other artisans on the requirements of the Ghana Building Code.

The agreement followed a discussion at the GSA head office between Prof. Abass Braimah, Vice Chancellor of the TaTU, and the top management of the GSA on a potential collaboration in the training on and enforcement of the Building Code and other quality Standards.

The Director-General of the GSA, Prof Alex Dodoo, said that the collaboration was directly in line with his outfit’s mandate and that the Authority was fully committed to the partnership.

He pledged the Authority’s support to the TaTU and noted that the partnership would improve the capacity of the school and develop students for the country.

“Academic research should be a bedrock upon which industry must grow. We are keen on collaborating with you to make standards part of the students’ curriculum so that when they begin their careers, they can make reference to these standards in their respective fields of work,” he added.

Prof. Braimah, on his part, said if Ghana wanted to industrialise, collaboration between institutions like the TaTU and GSA was very key.

“We at the TaTU see the GSA as a very important institution, and together we can change the country,” he said.

Prof. Braimah stated that both GSA and TaTU should work together by incorporating some of the standards in the university’s curriculum so that when students graduate, they already have an idea of the requirements.

It was also agreed during the meeting that the GSA will visit the university and assess the various laboratories there for further collaboration in the testing of engineering products in the northern belt of the country.