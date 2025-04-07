Tamale To Be Transformed Into An Aviation City By Goldstar Air

Ghanaian and United States registered company Goldstar Air, a private international airline with no liabilities as at today and an issued Air Carrier License (ACL) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and intercontinental routes, is set to transform Tamale into an aviation city in Ghana to bridge the north-south gap.

Goldstar Air is advising the new administration that Ghana Civil Aviation Authority must get a qualified third-party certification team within April to complete the airline’s remaining phases of its Safety Certificate (AOC), as the airline is above halfway through the certification process, there is no time to waste to start the 24-hour economy to create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the ghettos. they need their well-paying jobs.

Tamale, located in the Kingdom of Dagbon and the capital of the Northern Region, offers an ideal location for the Goldstar Air City Project. Tamale grew from a small village into an important economic center in the northern territories after the British established administrative headquarters in the area. Goldstar Air will make it the fastest-growing city in West Africa.

Tamale is set to undergo a remarkable transformation as Goldstar Air embarks on an ambitious initiative to develop the city into a thriving aviation hub. This project will not only modernize Tamale’s aviation infrastructure but also stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and position the city as a major player in West Africa’s air transport sector. By leveraging strategic investments, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable development practices, the airline aims to turn Tamale into an aviation city that will attract businesses, tourism, and international partnerships.

The initiative aligns with Ghana’s broader vision of decentralizing development and ensuring that regions beyond Accra benefit from world-class infrastructure and economic opportunities. Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is awaiting a clearance letter from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to allocate Goldstar Air the proposed land at Tamale International Airport (TML) to commence the project and create 24-hour job opportunities for Northerners, thereby bridging the north-south gap.

Goldstar Air’s city project in Tamale will comprise a cargo village, catering services, aviation training, office buildings, accommodation, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities. Tamale has been chosen because of its desert climate, low humidity, sparse rainfall, and high altitude, all of which minimize rust and corrosion of aircraft. Additionally, the vast land surrounding the airport provides ample space for parking multiple aircraft awaiting checks or overhaul, making it an excellent location for aircraft maintenance.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to resume phase three of the Yakubu Tali International Airport project, which has stalled since the completion of phase two a few years ago. He also urged the president to rename the airport in Tamale after Naa Gbewaa, the founder of the Mole-Dagbon ethnic group.

Ya-Na Abukari II emphasized that after consultations with the Overlord of Mamprugu, Nayiri Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, the Regent of Nanung, Nyelinbulgu Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana, and other traditional rulers, they collectively preferred the airport to be named after Naa Gbewaa. He stated that this change would symbolize the identity of the people.

“Naa Gbewaa is our identity and renaming the facility after him will symbolize oneness and also preserve the rich cultural heritage of the people,” Ya-Na reiterated. He made the appeal when President John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call on him at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi on Saturday, March 22, 2025, as part of his ‘Thank You Tour.’ Management of Goldstar Air will soon pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II.

Responding to the request of the Overlord, President Mahama assured that the proposal would be considered in consultation with relevant stakeholders. He also asked Members of Parliament and Ministers from the region to present the request to the Cabinet for deliberation.

According to the World Bank Division Director for Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Mr. Robert Taliercio O’Brien, Ghana’s business environment is under renewed scrutiny following the release of the World Bank’s Business Ready report, which highlights significant inefficiencies in property transfer and construction permitting processes. The report revealed that obtaining a building permit in Ghana takes an average of 253 days, with costs reaching 731 percent of the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita, one of the highest in the region. He further stated that these numbers represent more than just statistics; they reflect lost opportunities, constrained growth, and untapped potential.

Examining the value of some global market revenues, such as Aviation ($3.5 trillion), Tourism ($8.8 trillion), Cargo ($2.2 trillion), Courier services ($485 billion), Maintenance, repair, and overhaul ($104 billion), and In-flight catering ($22 billion), Ghana can strategically tap into these income streams in Tamale to help pay off its debt of over GHS 761.2 billion.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, the completion of the airline’s Safety Certificate (AOC) by the third-party certification team will enable the change of the wide-body aircraft nationality, allowing it to be registered under the Ghana Registry (State of Registry), thereby giving Ghanaians full control over operations. The change of aircraft nationality or registration from one state to another is referred to as cross-border transfer of aircraft. Once the nationality mark is selected, the State notifies the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The registration mark, assigned by the State of Registry, consists of letters, numbers, or a combination of both.

An aircraft registration is a unique code assigned to a single aircraft, as required by international convention, and must be visibly marked on the exterior of every civil aircraft. This registration indicates the aircraft’s country of registration and functions similarly to an automobile license plate or a ship’s registration. The registration code must also appear on the aircraft Certificate of Registration, issued by the relevant Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). An aircraft can only have one registration at a time in a single jurisdiction, though it can be changed throughout the aircraft’s lifespan. Typically, aircraft are registered in the jurisdiction where the carrier is resident or based and may enjoy preferential rights or privileges as a flag carrier for international operations.

Article 20 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), signed in 1944, mandates that all aircraft engaged in international air navigation bear its appropriate nationality and registration marks. Upon the completion of the necessary procedure, the aircraft receives its unique registration, which must be displayed prominently on the aircraft.

While the Chicago Convention sets out the country-specific prefixes used in aircraft registration marks and makes provision for the ways they are used in international civil aviation and displayed on aircraft, individual countries also make further provision for their formats and the use of registration marks for international flights.

Goldstar Air’s transformation of Tamale into an aviation city is set to be a game-changer for Ghana’s aviation industry and economic development. By investing in world-class infrastructure, creating employment opportunities, and boosting tourism, the airline is laying the foundation for sustainable growth in the Northern Region.

The city project will enhance Tamale’s global connectivity, attract foreign direct investment, and position Ghana as a leader in Africa’s aviation sector. As the aviation city takes shape, Tamale will emerge as a vibrant hub for trade, tourism, and innovation, significantly contributing to Ghana’s vision of becoming a key player in the global economy. Through strategic planning, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology, Goldstar Air is turning the dream of an aviation city into reality, propelling Tamale to new heights of economic prosperity and development.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, will expand the infrastructure at Tamale International Airport by building a world-class Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility to serve West and Central Africa, which currently lack wide-body maintenance facilities. This initiative will boost the aviation industry in Ghana, attract foreign investors, and position the country as an aviation hub in the West and Central African sub-regions.

The airline has secured the architectural design and building order and is set to construct a 250 x 250 x 75 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Tamale International Airport. This facility will cater to the maintenance, repair, and refurbishment of Goldstar Air’s aircraft as well as those of other companies, while also serving as a skill training center. The project will be named after the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who is expected to lead the sod-cutting ceremony and commission the project upon completion.

The 24-hour maintenance facility will accommodate two (2) Boeing 767, 777, 787, 747 or couple of Boeing 737 passenger and cargo aircraft simultaneously. As the future of the aircraft MRO industry looks promising, this facility will pave the way for safer and more sustainable aviation. Maintenance, repair, and overhaul are interconnected aspects of aircraft management that collectively ensure the safety, reliability, and efficiency of aviation operations.

Goldstar Air is also working on a framework to develop the Tamale Cargo Village at Tamale International Airport (TML). The establishment of the cargo village will enable direct exports from the region to international markets. The development of air cargo villages at major airports in Ghana is expected to support the country’s goal of becoming a transshipment hub for air cargo, as major and non-major airports in most countries have dedicated cargo terminals.

The Tamale cargo project aims to transform and reposition Ghana as an aviation hub, facilitating trade and regional integration. Additionally, the project is designed to stimulate investment and economic growth across northern Ghana. The presence of a cargo hub will also attract manufacturing companies, as they will have easy access to global markets for their products.

The transformation of Tamale into an aviation city will further support Ghana’s agricultural sector by providing efficient air transport for perishable goods. The Northern Region is known for producing large quantities of yams, shea butter, groundnuts, and other agricultural commodities. With the introduction of modern cold chain logistics and dedicated cargo flights, Goldstar Air will facilitate the export of these products to international markets, increasing revenues for farmers and agribusinesses. The airline’s commitment to developing air freight services will ensure that Ghana’s agricultural sector remains competitive in the global economy while also reducing post-harvest losses through faster and more reliable transportation.

Goldstar Air Aviation Catering Services in Tamale will cater to the needs of its passengers and serve other airlines operating at Tamale International Airport. Airline catering involves providing food and beverage services on private and commercial flights, a crucial aspect of enhancing the overall passenger experience during air travel.

Overall, airline catering services play a vital role in ensuring that passengers enjoy a positive and satisfying culinary experience while traveling by air. The industry continually evolves to meet changing passenger preferences, dietary trends, and regulatory requirements. Goldstar Air flight attendants will play a key role in passenger satisfaction by ensuring impeccable service that aligns with the airline’s brand promise.

The airline has therefore made it a policy to serve passengers both continental and Ghanaian dishes, prepared with organic ingredients. Goldstar Air’s other policy is to entertain passengers with Ghanaian movies and music to showcase the country’s culture to the rest of the world. Additionally, passengers will be served a hot Golden Tree Chocolate drink along with a bar of Golden Tree Chocolate as a souvenir, reinforcing the airline’s brand identity. This initiative will provide a significant boost to the cocoa industry by reducing the export of raw cocoa beans and instead adding more value, enhancing taste, strengthening branding, and increasing revenue for the sector. Goldstar Air will also customize the catering services to align with the brand image.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, will prepare its meals at its catering facility, located on-site at its aviation training school, which will also be used for student training. The facility, situated close to the airport, will streamline the transportation of freshly prepared meals to the aircraft within a short window of time while it is at the gate.

The public will soon recognize the lifted Goldstar Air catering trucks delivering meals to aircraft at Tamale International Airport. This process will involve coordination with airlines and strict adherence to timelines to ensure that meals are loaded onto the airplanes before departure.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour operations will provide and help build the capacity and capability of aviation professionals, ensuring they can thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. The airline will offer scholarships to underprivileged individuals in Northern Ghana, providing them with on-the-job training so they can become part of the next generation of aviation professionals.

The airline will provide a comprehensive range of high-quality FAA and EASA-approved aviation training courseware and reference materials that will be recognized worldwide for decades. The training school will adopt an application-oriented approach, incorporating real-world scenarios and practical examples to help students understand not just the facts required to pass a test, but also the underlying principles and applications of aeronautical concepts.

There are two primary pathways to obtaining the training and experience required to become an FAA-certificated Airframe and/or Powerplant Mechanic. The first is through academy training at an FAA-certificated Aviation Maintenance Technician School (AMTS). The second is through On-the-job training (OJT), which provides practical experience with the procedures, practices, materials, tools, and equipment generally used in constructing, maintaining, or modifying airframes or powerplants, appropriate to the rating sought.

Once you meet the On-the-job experience requirements, there are commercially available Airframe and Powerplant refresher courses and Airframe and Powerplant prep courses that will help prepare you to pass the airman knowledge written, oral, and practical tests.

On-the-job training is typically the most cost-effective way to gain the required experience. It is important to consistently document all OJT (On-the-job training) activities. The FAA recommends you record your experience in an Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) log, ensuring that each entry includes details such as the Maintenance task performed, Time spent on each task, and Validation by a certificated Airframe and/or Powerplant Technician.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the airline’s 24-hour service will address Ghana’s unemployment and underemployment issues through various innovative initiatives, creating over two million direct and indirect job opportunities across multiple sectors of the economy. Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, is projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft operating on a network covering more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations. This will be a massive investment and a game-changer for sustainable economic development in the country, with short-term, medium-term, and long-term benefits.

Tourism will play a significant role in Tamale’s transformation, as improved air connectivity will make the city more accessible to both domestic and international visitors. Tamale, known for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant festivals, and historical landmarks, has immense tourism potential. The aviation city will serve as a gateway for travelers exploring the Northern Region, including attractions such as Mole National Park, Larabanga Mosque, and the traditional palaces of the Dagbon Kingdom.

Goldstar Air’s expansion will promote eco-tourism, cultural tourism, and adventure tourism, boosting the local hospitality industry and increasing demand for hotels, restaurants, and tour operators. By marketing Tamale as a premier tourist destination, the airline will contribute to Ghana’s broader efforts to position itself as a leading travel destination in Africa.

According to data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), Ghana’s unemployment rate has risen to 14.7 percent, as reported in the Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) Quarter Three Bulletin.

The 2023 AHIES report revealed that over two (2) million young people in Ghana, aged 15-35, are not in education, employment, or training (NEET). The report, released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), further highlights that females account for the majority, with 1.2 million NEET individuals compared to 715,691 males. Based on these statistics, Goldstar Air Tamale City project is good enough to savage these problems and will empower the youth in the Northern Region with brighter future and well paying jobs.

The population of Ghana is projected to increase by 20 million between now and 2050, bringing the total number of people in the country to approximately 53 million over the next 26 years. During this period, 15 of the 16 regions will have a population exceeding one million, with the exception of the Oti Region, which will have fewer than one million residents, therefore air transport will be very essential to utilize all airports in Ghana to decongest the roads and railways.

Goldstar Air, Ghana’s economic tool, has the potential to help resolve the country’s current financial crisis and reduce its high inflation rate. The airline is well-positioned to create over two million sustainable job opportunities for the growing number of unemployed Ghanaian youth.

Ghana, which has long been West Africa’s second-largest economy, has slipped to third place, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country’s economy, valued at $75 billion, now ranks behind Côte d’Ivoire at $87 billion and Nigeria at $253 billion.

Undoubtedly, Ghana’s youth remain a critical resource in 21st-century nation-building and development, and Goldstar Air is creating opportunities for them. The rising incidence of street hawking and the migration of young Ghanaians across the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean, despite the risks, are symptoms of labor market challenges and a reflection of a broader sense of hopelessness.

The youth constitute a potential resource for growth and development if they are gainfully and productively engaged. However, if this untapped resource is poorly managed, it could become a source of civil conflict and social tension. Disaffected youth without access to education, employment, or the prospect of a meaningful future may fuel instability, migration, radicalization, and violent conflict.

The youth face specific challenges in accessing labor market opportunities, which significantly reduces their chances of securing decent jobs. Indeed, their lack of experience often presents a barrier to obtaining stable, well-paying employment. Additionally, youth people are more vulnerable to job losses during economic downturns. The underutilization of young people’s skills not only exposes them to social exclusion but also perpetuates intergenerational poverty. For these reasons, tackling youth unemployment is a key priority on Goldstar Air’s development agenda.

A recent United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) study that analyzed the drivers of vulnerability to violent extremism and radicalization in the five northern regions of Ghana revealed youth unemployment as the most common driver.

The report, titled Vulnerability Assessment on the Threats of Violent Extremism and Radicalization in Northern Regions of Ghana, calls for targeted interventions to address the persistent socio-economic challenges and development gaps that have led to a sense of exclusion, marginalization, and frustration among largely unemployed youth. According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the national youth unemployment rate for individuals aged 15-24 stands at approximately 32.8%. In this age group, the unemployment rate is significantly higher in some northern regions, with the Upper East Region at 39%, the Savannah Region at 38.2%, and the North East Region at 34.7%.

Goldstar Air’s investment in training facilities will equip young Ghanaians with the skills required to pursue careers as pilots, engineers, flight attendants, air traffic controllers, and airport management professionals. By prioritizing workforce development, the airline aims to build a sustainable talent pipeline that will support the long-term growth of Ghana’s aviation industry.

The aviation city will also attract multinational companies, airlines, and investors seeking to establish a presence in West Africa, leading to increased business activity and economic diversification. Goldstar Air’s investment in Tamale’s aviation infrastructure will integrate the city into regional and global trade networks. With improved air connectivity, businesses in Tamale will have greater access to supply chains, markets, and investment opportunities.

The development of a dedicated cargo terminal will further enhance Tamale’s position as a logistics hub, facilitating the transportation of agricultural produce, textiles, and other Ghanaian exports to global markets.

The Tamale city will serve as a catalyst for industrialization, attracting manufacturing companies that depend on efficient logistics and transportation networks. Special economic zones and free trade areas will be developed around the airport for businesses to establish operations in Tamale. These developments will create a ripple effect, driving growth in sectors such as technology, finance, and real estate.

The introduction of scheduled and non-scheduled flights from Tamale to key destinations across Africa and beyond will redefine air travel dynamics in Ghana. Goldstar Air’s strategic route expansion will connect Tamale to major cities such as Lagos, Abidjan, Nairobi, Dubai, London and the Sahel Region, eliminating the need for travelers to transit through Accra. This improved connectivity will enhance business travel, educational exchanges, and medical tourism, making it easier for people in the Northern Region to access global opportunities. The presence of international airlines and increased flight frequency will also drive competition, leading to more affordable airfares for residents and businesses in Tamale.

Goldstar Air’s vision for Tamale extends beyond aviation infrastructure, incorporating urban development initiatives that will create a modern and livable city. The aviation city will feature state-of-the-art residential areas, commercial districts, hotels, shopping malls, and recreational centers, transforming Tamale into a dynamic urban hub. Sustainable city planning will be central to this development, with green spaces, efficient public transport, and smart technology integration ensuring that Tamale remains an environmentally friendly city. The project will prioritize clean energy solutions, including solar power installations and energy-efficient buildings, to minimize the environmental impact of urban expansion.

Security and safety will be paramount in the development of Tamale’s aviation city. Goldstar Air will work closely with Ghanaian authorities to implement 24-hour robust security measures that comply with international aviation standards. Advanced surveillance systems, emergency response units, and fire safety protocols will be established to ensure the highest level of security for passengers, cargo, and airport personnel. The airline’s commitment to safety will not only protect travelers but also build confidence among international investors and businesses considering establishing operations in Tamale.

The social impact of the aviation city will be profound, with significant improvements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Goldstar Air’s corporate social responsibility initiatives will include investments in schools, vocational training centers, and healthcare facilities to improve the well-being of Tamale’s residents. The airline will also collaborate with local communities to support entrepreneurship, ensuring that small businesses benefit from the economic opportunities created by the aviation city. Infrastructure projects, including road expansions, water supply systems, and digital connectivity, will further enhance Tamale’s attractiveness as a business and residential destination.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, is ambitious of providing scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo air services, initially to North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The airline has selected Washington, Rhode Island, London, Dubai, Guangzhou, Toronto, Milan, Hamburg, Madrid, Rome, Dusseldorf, Lagos, Freetown, Banjul, Conakry, Dakar, Monrovia, and Abidjan as major originating cities for its initial operations from Ghana. Direct, non-stop services will be deployed where necessary, positioning Ghana as a critical hub for intra-African trade and commerce.

