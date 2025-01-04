Tamale Warehouse Ransacked, School Feeding Program Supplies Stolen in Late-Night Heist

A buffer stock warehouse in Tamale was ransacked by unknown thieves on the night of Friday, January 3, 2025, resulting in the theft of critical food supplies intended for the School Feeding Program.

The stolen goods, including beans, corn, gallons of oil, and mackerel, have left the warehouse nearly empty, disrupting the essential program that serves schools across the region.

The timing of the theft has raised suspicions, with some local observers speculating that party foot soldiers may be involved, as the incident occurred shortly after the recent elections and the NPP presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s concession speech.

In response to the robbery, a group of SHS Headmasters and members of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) visited the warehouse to assess the damage. They were confronted with a scene of devastation, with empty shelves and signs of forced entry.

This is not the first time the Tamale warehouse has been targeted; a similar incident took place on December 8, 2024, when bags of rice and cooking oil were allegedly stolen. Authorities have arrested four suspects in connection with the latest theft, and they are currently assisting in the ongoing investigation. Efforts to track down the remaining perpetrators and recover the stolen supplies are underway.