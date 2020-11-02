Madam Tangoba Abayage, the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Navrongo Central Constituency has presented 70 sets of customized jerseys and 35 footballs to the youth in all 35 electoral areas in the Constituency.

She said the move was as a result of several requests made by electorates for footballs and jerseys, “I have gone round all the electoral areas, and everywhere I went, the youth requested for footballs and jerseys.

“So we decided as part of our strategies for the 2020 campaign to provide each electoral area with a football and two sets of customized jerseys.”

Madam Abayage was speaking to a section of the media after a health walk on major streets within the Navrongo Township to galvanise votes in the December 7, 2020 elections.

She said “For the 35 electoral areas, we have 70 sets of jerseys and 35 footballs. Instead of just giving them the jerseys and footballs, we decided to organise a football match and since it is a sporting activity we added a health walk.”

The PC, who is also the Upper East Regional Minister, said the health walk was to give the NPP more visibility and draw greater attention to the Party as they prepared for the elections in December.

Madam Abayage stated emphatically that “Nana Addo will definitely win this election God willing, and we cannot have Nana Addo in Jubilee House and opposition Member of Parliament. So they should vote for Tangoba Abayage in the Navrongo Central Constituency.

She said in spite of the visibility of the NPP in the Navrongo Central Constituency, the health walk coupled with the football match would add up to already visible nature of the Party and further draw more electorates to the NPP.

Madam Abayage said she was a diligent and passionate person who was ready to work to the benefit of the people in the Constituency if given the opportunity to represent them in Parliament.

Touching on the achievements of the NPP is the area, the PC said “The NPP’s development in the Navrongo Central Constituency is unprecedented under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Currently, we have the major trunk road between Navrongo and Naga under construction.

She said all canals at the Tono Irrigation Dam were undergoing rehabilitation works under President Akufo-Addo, while a $38 million water project was also under construction, adding that roads on the campus of the CK Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, were being asphalted.

“We have a stadium, these are all within three years. We are currently building an ultra-modern Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and theatre at the War Memorial Hospital. We have provided several boreholes, CHPS compounds,” she said.

Madam Abayage said apart from the infrastructural projects, the social intervention programmes introduced by the NPP government had “Touch every single life in the Constituency. There is no family without a child benefiting from the Free SHS.”

She said the agricultural sector was also given a boost under the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ initiative which saw the distribution of subsidized fertilizers to farmers in the area.

Asked her prediction for the elections, Madam Abayage who is also a former Ambassador to Italy, said “We are winning, in fact we have won already, we are just waiting for 7th December for the declaration to be made.”