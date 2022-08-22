TANIT Limited given final notice to refund GH¢859, 115.46

The Education Ministry has sent a final demand notice to TANIT Limited for the refund of an amount of GHS 859, 115.46 for failure to execute a given assignment within a specified duration.

In a letter dated August 18, 2022, from the Ministry, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Ministry would advise itself if TANIT Ltd failed to comply with the final demand notice.

The Ministry made reference to letters dated June 22, 2022, June 24, 2022, and July 18, 2022, all relating to the contract agreement signed on July 26, 2021, between the two.

On the terms of the contract according to the Ministry, TANIT was expected to have performed each of five deliverables and submitted a claim for work done at each stage and report for verification before moving to another next stage.

The five deliverables are the submission of inception report by August 2021, attracting payment of 15 per cent of the contract sum, which was met by TANIT Limited.

The designing, constructing and building of a platform for the training of teachers online by September 2021, attracting payment of 25 per cent.

They are also to develop and build curriculum design by October 2021, also attracting 20 per cent payment.

Operationalise a dashboard, platform sign off and go live by November 2021, which also attracted payment of 20 per cent.

The consultant is also required to stay on board for additional two months (December 2021 to January 2022) after the project goes live for quality assurance, which attracted the remaining 20 per cent.

The statement said the issue of concern was that TANIT Limited did not submit monthly reports for the remaining four deliverables instead lumped the four reports together and requested the payment of the remaining 85 per cent contract sum.

In addition, TANIT Limited also failed to complete the project within the five-month period as prescribed by the contract.

The Ministry noted that TANIT Limited submitted a lumped payment claim of the remaining 85 per cent on February 14, 2022, while the contract which was signed on July 26, 2021, was supposed to be completed by January 2022.