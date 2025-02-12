Tank Farm, CH Group Foundation Hailed for Ultramodern Library, Court Projects

The ultramodern library and magistrate court complex projects funded by the Tema Tank Farm (TTF), Ghana’s leading privately-owned petroleum depot headquartered in the capital of the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, have been given massive thumbs up by members of the municipality.

The members, including the traditional leaders, described the commissioning of the two state-of-the-art facilities on the same day as “unprecedented” and thanked the management of the company for giving back to the community in which they operate.

Speaking at the recent commissioning ceremony, Terminal Director of TTF, Edem Boni, said: “We are giving back to the community in which we are operating”.

Through our research, we identified that the community needed a library to promote education and a court to ensure access to justice”, he explained.

TTF manages the terminal owned by Chase Logistics, both companies being subsidiaries of the CH Group.

The library and the court were commissioned last November to mark the TTF’s 2,000 days without lost time injury (LTI), the first time that a company in the country’s petroleum downstream industry has ever achieved the record.

60-year-old Nii Adjei, a former factory worker who was at the commissioning of the two facilities, said the library complex would enhance the reading culture of the young people in the municipality. The fully furnished magistrate court, according to him, is a perfect venue for the delivery of justice.

“Before, it was difficult accessing the court. But with this magnificent court building, it has become easy for us to use the law court to get justice”, he stated.

Michael Addo, a student at one of the tertiary institutions, did not hide his joy after witnessing the unveiling of the facilities, especially the library.

In his words: “Getting a library to study in those days was very hard and sometimes impossible. This is because there wasn’t a library in that vicinity. But that problem is now over with the commissioning of the TTF’s library”.

Mr Addo added that he was also impressed with the magistrate court built by the Ghanaian-owned company to serve the people in the area of delivering justice.

Abu Fuseini, a businessman, is of the view that the court would serve businesses with speed as a way to stop them from traveling to other neighbouring districts to seek justice.

Jeremy Sackey, speaking on behalf of the CH Group Foundation, which had partnered with TTF, noted that the collaborative effort behind the projects was commendable.

The CH Group Foundation worked closely with the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) and the Judicial Council to ensure the library and court met the required standards.

“We believe that providing books for children in the community will help them grow in knowledge, which will translate into positive actions for the community and the country,” Mr Sackey said.

“We know that whilst talent is universal, opportunity is not. At CH Group Foundation, we are committed to bridging the gap between talent and resources, empowering children with the opportunities they need to thrive academically and beyond. The Kpone Court and Library projects exemplify this bold vision.

“Our vision is clear: to develop the resources necessary to provide access to high-quality education for underserved communities in Ghana and beyond. Through this mission, we aspire to be a transformative force in educational advancement first in our communities in Ghana and then across the continent”.

CH Group Foundation, under the strong leadership of Kwaku Bediako, has proudly led numerous CSR initiatives through its subsidiaries—building boreholes, donating essential goods, renovating school blocks, building schools and advancing healthcare and education throughout Accra and beyond.

It is this unwavering passion for service to Ghana that culminated in the establishment of the CH Group Foundation in 2020. The foundation is dedicated exclusively to advancing the corporate social responsibility of the CH Group.