A gas tanker exploded on Thursday in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, with many people sustaining burn injuries, an official said.
Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, who confirmed the incident to Xinhua on phone, said efforts are being made to put out the resulting fire from the explosion.
