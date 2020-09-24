Wpid Tankerexplosionlagos
Unworthy Nigeria Vehicle Involved In Accident

A gas tanker exploded on Thursday in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, with many people sustaining burn injuries, an official said.

Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, who confirmed the incident to Xinhua on phone, said efforts are being made to put out the resulting fire from the explosion.

