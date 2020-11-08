Two people lost their lives and 29 vehicles were burnt in a tanker explosion accident that occurred on Saturday at a bridge along an expressway in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, the road police said on Saturday.
Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), confirmed the accident in a statement reaching Xinhua in Lagos, saying the fatal road traffic crash involved a single tanker fully ladened with petrol.
The investigation, according to the head of road police, revealed that the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of a tyre pull-out which caused “the tanker to fall on the expressway amidst a wild inferno”.
He described the accident as “unfortunate but avoidable,” adding the road police is “seriously engaging critical stakeholders and making frantic efforts to find a lasting solution to tanker explosions on the road” in the country.
Oyeyemi urged road users to exercise caution and drive safe, avoid speeding and road rage.
