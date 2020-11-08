An explosion occurs at a fuel station in north Accra, capital of Ghana, Oct. 7, 2017. The explosion happening late Saturday left at least two people dead. (Xinhua/Shi Song) (yk)

Two people lost their lives and 29 vehicles were burnt in a tanker explosion accident that occurred on Saturday at a bridge along an expressway in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, the road police said on Saturday.

Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), confirmed the accident in a statement reaching Xinhua in Lagos, saying the fatal road traffic crash involved a single tanker fully ladened with petrol.

The investigation, according to the head of road police, revealed that the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle as a result of a tyre pull-out which caused “the tanker to fall on the expressway amidst a wild inferno”.

He described the accident as “unfortunate but avoidable,” adding the road police is “seriously engaging critical stakeholders and making frantic efforts to find a lasting solution to tanker explosions on the road” in the country.

Oyeyemi urged road users to exercise caution and drive safe, avoid speeding and road rage.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.