Tanko Kwamigah Cleared: Court Ruling Debunks Political Smear Campaign

Recent news articles attempting to discredit Mr. Gabriel Adovoe Kwabla Kwamigah, popularly known as Tanko Kwamigah, in his bid for the Volta Regional Member at the Council of State, have been met with undeniable legal facts that expose the falsehoods being spread against him.

The allegations of criminal involvement, which have been weaponized by his detractors, have been thoroughly discredited by a formal court ruling exonerating him of any wrongdoing.

A recent court document (Suit No. A7/80/2024, dated 3rd April 2024) unequivocally states that Mr. Kwamigah has been discharged of all allegations brought against him.

The ruling, signed by Her Worship Anna A. A. G. Anaafi Gyasi (Mrs), specifically notes that the decision to discharge him was based on the advice of the Attorney General, further reinforcing his legal innocence.

This court decision invalidates all previous insinuations and baseless accusations aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Contrary to the misinformation being propagated, Mr. Kwamigah is not battling multiple criminal cases.

In fact, he has been legally absolved of any wrongdoing, making the claims against him not only misleading but also a deliberate attempt to undermine his political aspirations.

These attempts to link him to fraudulent activities, including the MenzGold scam, are fabrications designed to derail his legitimate bid for the Council of State.

Furthermore, accusations suggesting that the Volta Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been financially induced to support his candidacy are unfounded and politically motivated.

The electoral process for the Council of State is structured to ensure integrity, and any insinuation that officials are engaging in corrupt practices is a baseless attack without substantial evidence.

The ongoing smear campaign against Mr. Kwamigah raises concerns about the extent to which political opponents are willing to manipulate public perception through false narratives.

Instead of engaging in issue-based discourse, these detractors have resorted to slander and misinformation in an attempt to cast doubts on his eligibility.

As the election approaches on February 11, 2025, it is imperative that the public focuses on verifiable facts rather than propaganda.

The legal system has spoken, and Tanko Kwamigah stands cleared of all allegations. Any further attempt to question his credibility should be viewed as a desperate political move rather than an objective assessment of his candidacy.

With a reputation now legally restored, Tanko Kwamigah remains committed to serving his people with integrity and dedication. His bid for the Council of State should be evaluated based on his vision and contributions, rather than unfounded accusations that have no legal standing.