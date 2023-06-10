Tano North MP builds CHPS compound for Susuanho community

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region is putting up a community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound at Susuanho to provide easy access to healthcare services for the people.

Already, the MP, also a Minister of State at the office of the President, said she had constructed nine CHPS Compounds and furnished them with medical devices and equipment in the Tano North Municipality of the region.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a ground-breaking ceremony held at Susuanho, near Duayaw-Nkwanta, Dr. Prempeh said the facility had nurses’ accommodation attached.

“As an MP I will continue to lobby for social facilities that will improve the lives of my constituents,” she promised, saying almost all the communities in the area had benefited from different kinds of development projects.

Dr. Prempeh said she had extended electricity, built mechanised boreholes and durbar grounds in many of the deprived communities in the constituency and pledged to ensure 100 per cent availability of quality-drinking water for the populace in all the communities.

“My constituents elected me to represent them in parliament not just to enact and pass laws, but to also use my lobbying skills to bring development into the constituency to better their lives,” she stated, and assured to do more to push the development of the municipality to the next level.

Mrs. Eva Aryee, the Tano North Municipal Director of Health, commended the MP for her meritorious services and contributions towards improving the health status of the people.

She said improved health care remained essential to poverty reduction and called on the Susuanho community to also support in their small way for the completion of the CHPS compound.

Mrs. Aryee said with the support of the MP, the Tano North Health Directorate had chalked successes in quality health delivery, and expressed the hope that the MP would do more and build more CHPS compounds in the area for the people to easily access quality healthcare services.