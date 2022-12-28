Tano North MP discredits survey on performance of MPs

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region has expressed her discontentment about the findings of a survey conducted to assess the performance of the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs), being circulated in the social media.

According to the MP, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President, the “source, criteria and methodology used for the survey makes it questionable, discrediting and the findings inauthentic”, and asked her constituents and the electorate in general to disregard it.

“I therefore see findings of the survey as misleading, mischievous and diabolic and I believe it is part of the several strategies and propagandist tools adopted by my political opponents and detractors in the Tano North constituency.

“This is ostensibly aimed at denting my hard won reputation, hard work and sterling performance as an MP and a Minister of State at the Office of the President and also to make the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government unpopular in the eyes of the electorate in the constituency as well’, the outspoken MP told Journalists at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality.

“Considering numerous development projects I have embarked in my constituency in particular, it is therefore imperative that the masses disregard the survey which sought to make some of us and the NPP government unpopular in the eyes of the good people of Ghana we have served diligently”, Dr Prempeh stated.

Highlighting some of her achievements in the constituency, Dr. Prempeh said she had constructed 115 mechanised boreholes, nine Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds, 12 schools, nine durbar grounds and seven toilets.

Other projects included two markets, two paved lorry stations with sheds, one Astro-turf pitch, supplied and installed 500 streetlights, while 90 percent of deprived communities in the constituency had been connected onto the national electricity grid.

Dr Prempeh said she was also constructing two separate 100-bed capacity hostels, which were progressing steadily, indicating that about 80 percent of the total road networks in the constituency were also under construction.

“It will also interest you to know that I am always in the Chamber, attends committee meetings, and pays regular visits to interact with my constituents too”, she said.

“I challenge and dare whoever did this to come clear with his methodology and respondents and demand an apology. This is not, and can never be a true reflection of my performance as Member of Parliament” the MP indicated.