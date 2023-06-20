Tano North MP donates cadet uniforms, bulbs to Serwaa Kesse SHS

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency has presented Army Cadet uniforms and accoutrements to the Serwaa Kesse Senior High School at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region.

The MP also a Minister of State at the Office of the President also donated 100 LED bulbs and street lights to improve the lighting systems of the school.

At a short ceremony held in the School at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality, Dr Prempeh advised the cadet to remain discipline and selfless and also concentrate on their books too.

“I know some of you have the interest to join the army and the security services, but it is better to learn hard, enter and complete the university before you join the security services” she urged the school’s cadet.

The MP reminded them that the government and their parents had invested much to provide them quality education, saying the implementation of the free Senior High School programme had provided opportunities for them to learn and achieve high academic laurels.

Mrs Yaa Serwaa, the Headmistress of the Serwaa Kesse SHS expressed appreciation to the MP for her continuous support to the school and promised to take good care of the uniforms.

She appealed for support towards the completion of an abandoned GETFUND classroom project, as well as the school’s fencing project to improve security.

Mr Seth Kofi Dankwa, the Tano North Deputy Director of Education, in-charge of administration, also lauded the MP’s immense contributions towards the growth and development of education in the municipality.

She said the MP had provided virtually all the basic and senior high schools in the area with classroom blocks which had facilitated effective teaching and learning, and thereby improve on the academic performance of the students.