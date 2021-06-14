Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency at the weekend, presented GH¢10, 000.00 to the Bomaa Senior High School in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The school would represent the Ahafo Region in this year’s National Science and Mathematics Quiz in Accra, and the support was to enable them to prepare adequately for the contest.

Dr Prempeh, also the Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview education was her priority, and promised to create conducive school environments in the area to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

Already, the Minister said she had supported the school with several reading books, provided a school bus, as well as constructed two toilet facilities, borehole, and classroom blocks.

She commended the teachers, students and the entire staff of the school, and promised to help address teething challenges confronting the school and educational system in the municipality.