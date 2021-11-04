Tano North MP drills 111 mechanised boreholes

About 90 per cent of residents of cocoa growing communities in the Tano North constituency of the Ahafo Region have access to potable drinking water.

Almost all the local communities in the constituency now have a mechanised borehole to fetch water to do household chores.

During a visit to the communities by Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament of the area, the residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that potable drinking water was no more a problem, and expressed appreciation to the MP for the intervention.

According to some women farmers in the area, in the past they and their children had to walk kilometres to fetch water from rivers and nearby streams, but this situation has change for the better.

Dr Prempeh who is a Minister of State, Works and Housing was also in the in the area to inspect progress of work on the drilling of some boreholes in the communities and said, she had so far constructed 111 boreholes in deprived communities, and promised to drill 150 boreholes by the second quarter of 2022.

Works on the drilling and installation of mechanised boreholes at Kobina, Atonsu, Maabang, Kwasoagya communities were almost complete, and she promised to hand-over the facilities to the people by the close of the year.

“ As a basic necessity, water remains essential to human life and I am lobbying seriously to ensure 100 per cent coverage in my constituency by the end of 2022”, the MP said.

Dr Prempeh also inspected works on the upgrading of the 17.0 kilometer Bomaa-Dwenase feeder road, 13.5 kilometer Duayaw-Nkwanta- Bomaa stretch and 7.3 Bomaa-Tepa road and 15.27 Tanoso-Yamfo-Bomaa stretch.

But, sharing experiences with the GNA, the residents in the communities regretted that successive governments and MPs had neglected most of the communities for a long time, though the area remained one of the food baskets of the nation.

“Water used to be a scarce commodity. Our roads were also in bad shape, and we never anticipated electricity as well.

“But now many of the communities here have solar lights, boreholes and we would forever be grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and our MP for coming to our aid”, Nana Yaa Tiakubira, a cocoa farmer at Kwasoagya told the GNA.

She however, appealed to the MP to facilitate the speedy construction of the Atonsu-Kobina-Maabang road to control dust and facilitate easy movements of the people in their economic activities.

Another cocoa farmer at Kobina, Benjamin Owusu, expressed concern about the poor telecommunication network in the area, and appealed to the MP to do something about it.

Yaw Owusu Anto, a farmer and a mechanic commended the MP for her regular visits to the constituency and the local communities, and praised the government for the development in the area.