Tano North MP inspects work on GNFS training school at Duayaw-Nkwanta

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency, has inspected the progress of work on the construction of a new Fire Service Training School at Duayaw-Nkwanta, Tano North Municipality of Ahafo Region.

The project comprised two separate storey buildings to serve as dormitories for male and female recruits, administration block, training centres, lecture halls, dining halls, washrooms, and kitchen.

Accra-based Kabore Company Limited is executing the project, which is expected to be completed within six months.

Dr. Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President, expressed satisfaction about the progress of work done on the project, and entreated the contractor to speed up work, saying on completion, the school would open the Ahafo Region.

She said the fire training school would further create opportunities for many young people in the area to be enrolled in the Service and commended the government for the project.

Mr Hamza Alhassan, the Foreman of the construction company, who conducted the MP around the project site, gave the assurance that the project would be completed on schedule.

He said the construction phase of the project had created jobs for many of the skilled and unskilled youth in the area, particularly those engaged in masonry, carpentry, and steel bending.

The MP later inspected work on the reshaping of the Bomaa-Dwenase-Atonsu-Maabeng stretch, which would facilitate the movement of people and goods.

Dr. Prempeh said she was impressed with the quality of work executed on the road network and urged the contractor to also accelerate and finish the project on time.

She also interacted with the Chiefs and people of Afrisipakrom, a mining community, and announced her plans to construct an ultra-modern Community-based Health and Planning Service (CHPS) Compound for the people.

The facility, according to the MP, would be stocked with medical equipment and devices and would also have nurses’ quarters for the health workers.

Nana Bonini Nkrawiri, the Chief of Afrisipakrom, expressed appreciation to the MP for her commitment towards facilitating the development of the Tano North Municipality, saying the people of the area were grateful to her for donating streetlights and constructing a mechanised borehole and toilet for residents.