Tano North MP satisfies with progress of work on new fire training school

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North constituency has inspected the progress of work on the construction of a new Fire Service Training School in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The project contained two separate storey buildings to serve as dormitories for male and female recruits, administration block, training centers, lecture halls, dining halls, washrooms and kitchen.

Accra-based Kabore Company Limited is executing the project, expected to be completed within six months.

Dr Prempeh, also a Minister of State at the Office of the President, expressed satisfaction about the progress of work done on the project so far, and entreated the contractors to speed up and do excellent work, saying on completion, the school would open up the Ahafo region.

She said the fire training school would further create opportunities for many young people in the area to be enrolled in the service, and commended the government for the project.

Mr Hamza Alhassan, the Foreman of the construction company, who conducted the MP around the project site at Duayaw-Nkwanta gave the assurance that the project would be completed as scheduled.

He said the construction phase of the project had created jobs for many of the skilled and unskilled young people in the area, particularly those engaged in masonry, carpentry and steel bending.

The MP later inspected work on the reshaping of the Bomaa-Dwenase-Atonsu-Maabeng stretch, which would facilitate the movement of the people and their economic activities.

Dr Prempeh said she was highly impressed about the quality of work executed on the road network, and urged the contractors to also speed up to finish the project on time and commended them as well.

She also interacted with the Chiefs and people of Afrisipakrom, a mining community and announced her plans to construct an ultra-modern Community-based Health Service (CHPS) compound for the people.

The facility according to the MP would be stocked with medical equipment and devices and would also have nurses’ quarters for the health workers.

Nana Bonini Nkrawiri, the Chief of Afrisipakrom, expressed appreciation to the MP for her commitment towards facilitating the development of the Tano North Municipality, saying the people of the area was grateful to her for donating streetlights, and constructing a mechanised borehole and toilet in the town.