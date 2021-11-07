Tano North MP urges nursing mothers to exclusively breastfeed babies

Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North and Founder of the Ultimate Women Foundation, a women-inclined non-governmental organization, has advised nursing and expectant mothers to breastfeed their babies for a healthy life.

Exclusive breastfeeding, she said, did not only nourish and make babies stronger and healthier but greatly build the mental faculties of children and prevent childhood illnesses and avoidable deaths among infants.

The Foundation seeks to encourage and motivate women to know their worth as well as empower them to improve on their socio-economic livelihoods and position them well to contribute to the development of society.

Dr Prempeh gave the advice when she interacted with nursing mothers at the children ward of the Bomaa Government Hospital in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The MP, also a Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, has adopted, renovated and provided the children’s ward with hospital beds and medical equipment to promote the good health of infants.

Dr Prempeh explained that breast milk was nourished with the required nutritional value, including water, saying mothers who denied their babies breast milk exposed them to childhood killer diseases.

She advised the mothers to ensure their children slept under long-lasting insecticide-treated nets to prevent them from malaria.

Mrs Lydia Amoah, the Deputy Head in charge of the children’s ward, expressed concern about rising cases of malaria among children in the area, saying the ward had recorded more than 1,200 cases of malaria this year.

She said many of the patients were between three and 14 months and urged mothers to allow the children to sleep under mosquito nets.

Mrs Amoah expressed appreciation to the MP for her continuous support to the ward and appealed for additional medical equipment.