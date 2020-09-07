Mr. Collins Offinam-Takyi, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, has lauded the National Commission for Civic Education’s (NCCE’s) social audit programme which has whipped up the enthusiasm of the people to partake in decision-making processes.

He emphasised citizens’ participation in decision-making was essential because that would enable and well-positioned District Assemblies to address immediate developmental needs of local communities and better the lives of the people.

Mr. Offinam-Takyi made the commendation when he spoke at a social audit forum organised by the NCCE at Dwomo, a tomato-growing community in the Ahafo Region.

He emphasised that development at the local level could progress when the local communities developed interest and partake in the activities of the various Assemblies, which the social audit sought to improve.

Mr. Offinam-Takyi observed it was important for citizens to be development-oriented so that duty-bearers could not take them for granted.

In doing that, he advised the local communities to also endeavour to channel their grievances and developmental needs through laid-down and appropriate procedures for redress and called on the people to also initiate a self-help project to attract support from the Assembly.

Miss Czarina Enyo Akua Fiawotso, the Tano South Municipal Officer of the NCCE, underscored the need for active participation of citizens in decision-making processes, hence the need for the social audit programme.

She explained the social audit programme being supported by the European Union (EU) was also to further promote good governance, reduce corruption and improve on accountability and compliance with rule of law in public service.

Nana Addo Kwaata II, the Kurontirehene of Dwomo commended the Commission for selecting the community to benefit from the programme.

Bright Osei Yeboah, the Assemblyman for the Dwomo Electoral Area, pledged to ensure team work and urged the people to be interested in the development of the community.

A-seven-member Social Auditing Implementation Committee was inaugurated to facilitate the completion of nurses’ quarters in the town.