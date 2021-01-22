Mr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, the Member of Parliament for Tano South constituency in the Ahafo region has congratulated Mrs Freda Prempeh, the President’s nominee for Minister of State for Works and Housing for her nomination.

“We weren’t surprised when Mrs Prempeh’s name was mentioned by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. You have worked hard over the years and your contributions to the 2020 victory cannot be underestimated and, therefore, your appointments came as nothing of a surprise to me”, he said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

“I urge you to work assiduously to justify the confidence, the President has reposed in you. More importantly, Ahafo must be the ultimate beneficiary of your elevation as we are lagging behind in so many areas.

“I pray for unity of purpose as that has been our bane all these years. For Ahafo to be the envy of its peers, appointees, party executives and all other stakeholders must unite for the betterment of the region”, Mr Skeyere who is the Deputy Ahafo Regional Minister stated.