The Tanoso Community Health Nursing and Midwifery Training College (CHNMTC) in the Tano North Municipality has admitted 253 fresh students for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Mrs Elizabeth Wiafe, the Principal of the College told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that 100 of the students opted for the three-year diploma programme, while the 153 were enrolled on the two-year certificate programme.

Currently, the college established in 2003, with about 30 students has a population of 617 students and runs certificate and diploma programmes in Registered Community Health Nursing, Nurse Assistant Preventive (NAP) and Post NAP/NAC Midwifery.

Mrs Wiafe said it remained the vision of the college to introduce degree programmes in nursing and appealed for more lecture halls, to pave the way to admit more students.

She however mentioned hostels for male and female students and administration block as the immediate needs of the college and appealed for government support.

“It is extremely difficult to control students because the majority of them live in rented accommodation outside campus”, she added.

The Principal said the college also required additional bus for student clinical, and mental health affiliation outreach, indicating though the government had donated a 30-seater bus, the student population kept increasing and the college needed an additional bus.

Mrs Wiafe appealed to the government and wealthy individuals, philanthropists as well as past students to come to their aid towards the completion of some projects, which had been abandoned because of lack of funds.

She specifically appealed for support towards the completion of a two-storey building being put up by the college, through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) which would provide a standard library, IT and skills laboratories.

“The college also requires fencing and pavement to provide absolute security as well as control dust in the dry, and mud in wet seasons”, Mrs Wiafe added.