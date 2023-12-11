TAN’s 2024 Focus: Bright Botchway Champions Online Trading for Students

In a recent gathering at the Winneba Nursing Training College, Bright Botchway, the National Deputy Coordinator of the Traders and Artisans Network (TAN) under the NDC, shed light on an important issue concerning students’ economic well-being. Botchway stressed the challenges faced by many students, citing economic hardships that push them towards trading as a means of survival due to inadequate support.

Addressing the audience, Botchway urged everyone to recognize the significance of their vote in creating change. He highlighted the upcoming 2024 General Election as a pivotal moment to bring about transformation by removing the current NPP-led administration, citing their faltering economic policies and the resulting widespread hardship experienced by citizens.

“Our aim is to restore a stable economy that provides opportunities for every individual,” Botchway emphasized.

He also announced the forthcoming launch of the TAN mobile application, welcoming students and traders to join the network. Botchway highlighted the NDC’s commitment to supporting small-scale businesses by providing accessible funds and reducing trading costs. This initiative aims to empower students engaged in trading, ensuring financial stability both during their academic years and beyond.

“Our vision is to promote self-reliance, and trading can be a stepping stone,” he encouraged.

The event at the Winneba Nursing Training School showcased Botchway’s dedication to advocating for economic empowerment, creating an environment conducive to everyone’s prosperity.

Botchway’s message resonated with many, stressing the importance of collective involvement in reshaping Ghana’s economic trajectory and securing a prosperous future for all. As the National Deputy Coordinator of the Traders and Artisans Network within the NDC, Botchway remains committed to championing initiatives that uplift Ghanaian youth and small-scale.