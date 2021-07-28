Tanyigbe SHS receives support from Ho Central MP

Mr Benjamin Komla Kpodo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, has provided six new lorry tyres to Tanyigbe Senior High School in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

The tyres, worth Gh¢5,400.00, were to help the institution replace the worn-out tyres of its bus to facilitate the activities of the school.

Mr Kpodo said education was key in the progress of every nation and there was the need to support educational institutions to deliver effectively on their mandate.

The MP promised to support the school and urged authorities to ensure the item was put to good use and properly maintained.

Mr Kpodo implored the students to be obedient and committed to their studies to attain higher heights and become responsible citizens to run the affairs of the country in the future.

Mr Solomon Sarpong Bagmae, Headmaster, Tanyigbe Senior High School, commended the MP for the support.

He said the bus was off-road for about three months because the tyres were worn out, which negatively affected the activities of the school.

The Headmaster described the support as timely as they prepared the final year students for the forthcoming West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Mr Bagmae said the bus would help transport the examination papers from the office of the West Africa Examination Council to the school.