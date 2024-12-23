Tanzania: 11 Dead, 16 Injured in Bus Collision Caused by Brake Failure

At least 11 people were killed and 16 others injured Saturday after a bus in which they were traveling experienced brake failure and collided with another vehicle in Biharamulo district in the Kagera region in northwestern Tanzania, police said Sunday.

Blasius Chatanda, the Kagera regional police commander, said the bus brakes failed on rugged terrain, rolled backward, and collided with a stationary vehicle.

The accident occurred at 2 p.m., local time, in the rugged terrain of Kasibdaga forest in the Biharamulo district, Chatanda said, adding after colliding with the stationary vehicle, the bus plunged into a ravine, overturning and tearing off its up