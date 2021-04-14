Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said on Tuesday the government has purchased three more planes for the national carrier Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), bringing the total number of its planes to 12.

“The government has completed payments for the three planes and they will be delivered by the manufacturers in the 2021/2022 financial year,” Majaliwa told the parliament in the capital Dodoma.

Majaliwa made the remarks while tabling in the House his office’s budget proposals for the 2021/2022 financial year.

In 2016, the government under former President John Magufuli initiated a new drive to revive ATCL by acquiring brand new aircraft.

