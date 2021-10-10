Tanzania acquires two more brand new planes for its national airline

Tanzania on Friday received two brand new planes, bringing to 11 the total number of acquired new aircraft intended to revive the country’s national carrier, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL).

The two Airbus A220-300 aircraft were received at Zanzibar’s Abeid Amani Karume International Airport by Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Mwinyi said the government of Tanzania planned to buy a total of 16 planes by 2026 to strengthen ATCL’s local and international flights.

“The revival of the national carrier is aimed at promoting tourism and other sectors, including agriculture and manufacturing,” said President Mwinyi.

Ladislaus Matindi, ATCL’s Chief Executive Officer, said the acquisition of the new planes will enable the state-run airline to spread its wings to more local, regional and international destinations. Enditem