Tanzania aims to promote locally produced goods overseas

The Tanzanian government has taken strategies aimed at promoting the country’s locally produced goods overseas, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, told parliament in the capital Dodoma that one of the strategies is supporting economic diplomacy.

“Through the enhancement of economic diplomacy, Tanzania’s embassies across the world will be able to find markets for our locally manufactured goods,” said Mbarouk.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation in collaboration with the embassies will facilitate the issuance of relevant permits to local manufacturers to enable them to penetrate markets overseas.

“The government will also facilitate local manufacturers to participate in international business conferences and exhibitions that will enable them to showcase their products,” said Mbarouk. Enditem