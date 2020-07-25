Tanzanian authorities on Thursday alerted African countries over a wave of crimes using the COVID-19 crisis to commit offences, including selling fake medical supplies for the pandemic and drug trafficking.

Palamagamba Kabudi, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, made the appeal in a video conference that brought together officials from six African countries, the African Union and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said the meeting discussed about best ways of fighting international crime in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kabudi said international criminals have taken advantage of the outbreak of the pandemic to sell fake COVID-19 medical supplies and conduct drug trafficking, said the statement.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic some countries became victims when they were sold with fake COVID-19 medicals supplies, and at the same time drug traffickers used the crisis to do their evil business,” said him.

“Tanzania took precautionary measures to ensure that we do not allow fake medical supplies to infiltrate in the country and that our security organs were on alert to ensure that drug trafficking was controlled,” he added.

The six African countries that participated in the video conference were Tanzania, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Djibouti, Rwanda and Burkina Faso, said the statement. Enditem

Advertisements