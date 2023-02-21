Tanzania allocates 12 hectares of land for construction of modern sports arena

Tanzania’s state-run National Housing Corporation (NHC) has allocated 12 hectares of land for the construction of a state-of-the-art sports arena in the port city of Dar es Salaam, an official said on Saturday.

Pindi Chana, the east African nation’s newly appointed Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, inspected the site and urged officials in the ministry to speed up the construction of the arena.

Chana said upon completion of the construction of the arena at the Kawe area, it will have the capacity to accommodate 16,000 people at one time.

In May 2022, Tanzanian authorities said plans are underway to construct three sports and arts arenas for grooming young talents in sports and arts. Enditem