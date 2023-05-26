Tanzania allocates land for investments

The government of Tanzania allocated 29,820.4 hectares of land to local and foreign investors between July 1, 2022, and May 15, 2023, a senior official told parliament Thursday.

Angeline Mabula, the minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, said the land was allocated to the investors after the National Committee for Land Allocation had approved 135 applications.

“The land allocation was made during four sessions of the National Committee for Land Allocation,” Mabula told the House in the national capital of Dodoma when she presented the ministry’s budget proposals for the 2023/2024 financial year.

She said during the 2023/2024 financial year which starts on July 1, 2023, and ends on June 30, 2024, the ministry will continue allocating land for investments across the East African nation. Enditem