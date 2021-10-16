Tanzania allocates US$2.2 million for research on COVID-19 pandemic

Tanzanian government said on Saturday that it has allocated 5.1 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 2.2 million U.S. dollars) for research aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the funds were part of the 567.25 million U.S. dollars approved in September by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF approved the funds in emergency financial assistance to Tanzania under the Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument to support the authorities’ efforts in responding to the pandemic by addressing the urgent health, humanitarian, and economic costs.

“Research is a major pillar in the global fight against the virus and other diseases,” said Hassan at the commemoration of the 50 Anniversary of the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center in Moshi.

She said the government will continue supporting universities, research institutions and medical services providers that are conducting research on COVID-19 and other diseases.

The Tanzanian president urged health experts and researchers to continue with their research in order to discover the best approach to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem