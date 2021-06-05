COVID 19 vaccine

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday gave the green light to foreign embassies and international organizations based in the country to import COVID-19 vaccines for their citizens and staff.

The president said the foreign embassies and organizations should vaccinate their citizens and staff according to arrangements made by their respective countries, according to a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications in the capital Dodoma.

Hassan also directed the Ministry of Health to coordinate the importation of the vaccines. The statement said President Hassan announced the decision when she received a work plan proposed by a special team she formed in April to evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The team of medical experts had urged the government to take contingency and response plans against COVID-19, including the resumption of releasing data on the viral disease. Tanzania last released data on COVID-19 more than a year ago, showing that the country had 509 cases and 21 deaths.

xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

