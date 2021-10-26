Tanzania and Burundi agree to strengthen diplomatic, economic ties

Tanzania and Burundi on Friday agreed to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties for the benefit of people in the two east African countries.

Leaders of the two countries told a joint press conference at State House in Tanzanian capital Dodoma that they agreed to strengthen ties in the joint implementation of development projects, including railways, trade, investment, health, mining and information and communications technology.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye addressed the press conference after they had held talks at the start of a three-day state visit to Tanzania by the Burundian leader.

President Hassan said the two leaders also exchanged views on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has largely affected economies of the two countries.

She said Tanzania commended Burundi for restoring security and peace which have boosted efforts aimed at reinforcing security in the Great Lakes Region.

Available statistics show that trade volume between Tanzania and Burundi has increased from over 36 million U.S. dollars in 2015 to more than 86 million U.S. dollars in 2019, with about 95 percent of Burundian cargo imported and exported through the Dar es Salaam port. Enditem