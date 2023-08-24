Tanzania and Cuba pledge to strengthen bilateral ties

Tanzania and Cuba on Wednesday pledged to strengthen bilateral ties for the benefit of people in the two countries.

A statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation said the two countries pledged to strengthen cooperation in various sectors, including building political capacity for the youth, education, health, tourism, trade and investment.

The statement said the pledge was made during talks between the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk and Cuban Ambassador to Tanzania Yordenis Despaigne Vera, held in Dar es Salaam.

“Tanzania and Cuba have been cooperating since their relationship was established by their founding leaders,” said Mbarouk.