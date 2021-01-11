Tanzanian and Mozambican leaders on Monday pledged to strengthen economic, trade and security cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli and his Mozambican counterpart Filipe Nyusi, who was on a one-day official visit to Tanzania, told a joint news conference in Chato at the end of their talks that they have tasked the two countries’ joint commission for cooperation to work towards reinforcing the economic and trade ties.

“We want to see the fruits of our economic, trade and security cooperation very soon,” said Nyusi.

Nyusi said the two leaders exchanged views on various issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, economy, trade, security, infrastructure and the role of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) towards speeding up the African integration.

Nyusi is the current chairman of SADC, which was established in 1992 to address regional integration and poverty eradication within southern Africa through economic development and ensuring peace and security.

For his part, President Magufuli said the two leaders agreed to work hard towards improving trade and the economies of the two friendly countries for the benefit of their peoples.

Earlier in the day, President Nyusi and his host laid the foundation stone for the construction of a zonal referral hospital in Chato in Geita region.