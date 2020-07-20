Tanzanian health authorities on Monday announced new guidelines for obtaining COVID-19 clearance certificate for both nationals and foreigners living in the country with plans to travel to countries where such certificates are required.

Ummy Mwalimu, the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, said in a statement that fees for COVID-19 screening were 40,000 Tanzanian shillings (about 17.2 U.S. dollars) for Tanzanian nationals, 60,000 shillings for foreigners who were residents in the country and 100 U.S. dollars for visitors to the country.

“The screening results will be taken to the regional chief medical office and issued within 72 hours for those who don’t have the infection and their names sent to points of departure for verification,” she said.

The tests can only be obtained at the regional hospitals, and the regional chief chemist’s office will supervise the screening at the national laboratory, said the statement.

Tanzania reopened its skies on May 18 and allowed travelers to enter the country through set guidelines after President John Magufuli had announced a drastic fall in COVID-19 cases. Enditem

