Tanzania announces measures to strengthen vocational education, training

Tanzanian education authorities on Tuesday announced measures they have taken to strengthen vocational education and training, including the construction of 10 modern workshops in teachers training colleges to improve skills.

Adolf Mkenda, the minister of education, science and technology, announced measures to boost vocational education and training when he presented in parliament his ministry’s budget proposals for the 2023/2024 financial year. He said the workshops to be installed with hi-tech equipment will enable teachers to enhance students’ practical learning in vocational education.

During the new financial year that starts on July 1, 2023, and ends on June 30, 2024, the government will register 130 new vocational education and training colleges which will bring to 973 the total number of registered vocational education and training colleges in the country, he said.

Mkenda told the House in the national capital of Dodoma that the registration of the 130 new vocational education and training colleges will increase the enrolment of students from 380,748 to 680,000.

He said these measures will be implemented simultaneously with the strengthening of the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training. Enditem