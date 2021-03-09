Tanzanian immigration authorities said on Thursday 135 illegal immigrants were arrested over illegal fishing in Lake Tanganyika.

Augustine Malembo, an officer with Kigoma regional immigration office, said the 135 illegal immigrants from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda were arrested within one month, at a news conference in the Kigoma-Ujiji municipality on the shores of the lake.

The immigration official said most of the illegal immigrants were arrested near Kibirizi fish landing site on the shores of the lake.

He said immigration officials in collaboration with police arrested the illegal immigrants, adding that all the immigrants will be charged in court with two counts of staying in the country without valid permits and engaging in illegal fishing in Lake Tanganyika. Enditem