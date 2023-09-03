Tanzania bolsters research on palm oil seeds to enhance production of edible oil

The government of Tanzania has embarked on a program to strengthen agricultural research institutes to enable them to carry out research on the production of high-quality palm oil and sunflower seeds to enhance the production of edible oil locally, a senior official told parliament on Friday.

Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade Exaud Kigahe said the move was aimed at ending heavy dependence on imported edible oil.

Kigahe said the government was collaborating with stakeholders to implement strategies to develop the palm oil and sunflower sub-sector-the leading producers of edible oil in the country.

Apart from inviting investors in the production of edible oil, he said, the government has been working to enable the use of modern technology to increase the production of edible oil in the country.

He said the government embarked on a plan in 2021 to improve palm oil seeds production in Kigoma region where it was envisaged to plant 20 million tree seedlings in a period of four years.