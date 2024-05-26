Tanzania boosts investment by allocating over 11,000 hectares of land

Tanzanian authorities have allocated 11,292.14 hectares of land to both local and foreign investors between July 2023 and May 15, 2024, a senior government official said Friday.

Jerry Silaa, minister of lands, housing and human settlements development, said at a press conference that the land was allocated to 65 local and 151 foreign investors.

The foreign investments in the allocated land were valued at 152.98 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 58.95 million U.S. dollars), he said.

Silaa added that in the 2024/2025 financial year, the ministry would continue to coordinate and assess how the allocated land for investment was utilized.