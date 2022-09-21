Tanzania calls for global increased investment, transformation of education

Tanzanian Vice-President Philip Mpango has urged leaders across the world to transform education for the benefit of the young generation, the Vice-President’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

“In the run-up to the 2030 Agenda and beyond let us resolve and commit ourselves to increasing investment in the education sector with a view to ensuring that our children are not only guaranteed education but are guaranteed good and quality education,” Mpango said Monday when he addressed the UN Transforming Education Summit in New York.

The summit is being convened in response to a global crisis in education. It provides a unique opportunity to elevate education atop the global political agenda and mobilize action, ambition, solidarity and solutions to recover pandemic-related learning losses and sow the seeds to transform education in a rapidly changing world.

According to the statement, Mpango said since the education is a key component of the 2030 Agenda, there was the need to strive for mobilized ambitions, actions and solutions to transform the education sector.

He said Tanzania is in the process of transforming its education system as directed last year by President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Enditem