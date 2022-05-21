Tanzania calls for protection of bees to conserve biodiversity

Tanzania on Friday joined other countries across the world to mark World Bee Day and called for the protection of bees saying they helped in the conservation of biodiversity.

Karim Solyambingu, a conservation officer with the Tanzania Forest Service Agency, said bees also played an important role in facilitating sustainable agriculture and food security.

Solyambingu said bees are important to livelihoods as they help to pollinate most of the crops and many other crops that feed animals.

“In the absence of pollination done by bees, the plant species cannot reproduce,” said the conservation official.

He said the World Bee Day provides space for beekeepers and nature conservationists to come together in encouraging improved conditions for bees to build pollination security and to safeguard food security.

World Bee Day is observed on May 20 each year to draw attention to the essential role bees and other pollinators play in keeping people and the planet healthy. Enditem