Tanzania calls for review of issuance of logging permits to avoid desertification

Tanzanian Vice-President Philip Mpango on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to review the issuance of permits for logging and charcoal-making to avoid turning the country into a desert.

“The country is on the brink of turning into a desert caused by haphazard issuance of logging and charcoal-making permits by dishonest officials in the ministry,” said Mpango when he opened a meeting to discuss the management of coastal resources for social development in Mwanza city.

He said the government will not tolerate the unscrupulous felling of trees, especially in water catchment areas.

Mpango said the control over the issuance of logging and charcoal-making permits should go in tandem with the massive planting of trees.

He also urged relevant authorities to stop issuing building permits near beaches. Enditem