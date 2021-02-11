Tanzanian authorities on Wednesday announced cancellation of this year’s Nane Nane National Agricultural Exhibitions, saying funds for running the exhibitions will be used to improve agricultural extension services.

The annual agricultural exhibitions held across the east African nation is a one-week event held from Aug. 1 to 8 to showcase new technologies, ideas, discoveries and alternative solutions that will help improve the agricultural sector.

Adolf Mkenda, the Minister for Agriculture, said the government was committed to improving agricultural extension services and enable extension officers to reach farmers in remote rural areas.

“We are in communication with other ministries and government departments that have set budget for the 2021 agricultural exhibitions to spend the money towards helping agricultural extension services,” Mkenda told a news conference in the capital Dodoma.

He said the decision was reached at the end of a two-day meeting in the capital Dodoma that brought together agricultural extension officers from all districts and regions in the country.

Mkenda said the annual agricultural exhibitions that started in 1993 have been held in six out of the country’s eight agro-ecological zones. Enditem