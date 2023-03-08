Tanzania charts interventions to address climate change impacts

Special , CAFS, Tanzania charts interventions , address, climate change ,impacts

DAR ES SALAAM, March 7,Xinhua, Tanzanian Vice President Philip Mpango said the East African nation has charted interventions aimed at addressing challenges caused by climate change.

A statement released Tuesday by the Vice President’s Office said Mpango made the remarks when he addressed a high-level thematic roundtable on climate change in the Qatar capital of Doha.

Mpango mentioned the interventions as the development of the Nationally Determined Contribution and the National Environmental Master Plan for Strategic Interventions for 2022-2032, which chart strategic interventions to address environmental challenges based on their spatial variation.

“Priority actions and specific areas for interventions regarding climate change adaptation and mitigation have been identified,” he said.

He mentioned some of them as country-wide tree planting, the use of clean cooking energy, building small and medium-sized dams to store rainwater for use during prolonged dry spells, and construction of sea walls for protecting the coastline from erosion.

Tanzania is already affected by climate change impacts, including extreme events such as droughts and floods, unpredictable rainfall patterns, rising sea levels, and sinking islands, resulting in food insecurity, water and social conflicts, disruption of livelihoods, and major economic costs, Mpango said.

He called for regional and global partnerships in finding solutions to the challenges caused by climate change. “In our case, priority areas of partnerships include solar and wind energy, waste management disposal, and green technologies.” Enditem