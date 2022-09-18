Tanzania commends China for support in teaching of mathematics

Tanzanian education authorities on Friday commended China for its support in the teaching of mathematics, saying the program will have tangible impact on the way mathematics is taught and learnt in the East African country.

Venance Manori, the deputy director of Basic Education Department in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, made the remarks when he officially launched the second phase of the Tanzania-China Mathematics Educator Exchange Program coordinated by Shanghai Normal University and supported by the World Bank.

Manori said that the online program involved mathematics tutors from selected teachers’ colleges in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, and mathematics teachers from selected secondary schools.

The selected teachers are trained by Shanghai Normal University experts in mathematics with a view to improving mathematics education in Tanzania, said Manori.

“Participants in the program include mathematics curriculum developers who share their experiences with experts at Shanghai Normal University,” he said, adding that the program also involved development of problem solving and critical thinking.

Manori said the program was yet another example of the cooperation between China and Tanzania.

Liang Xiaoyan, a lead education specialist in the World Bank, said the World Bank was happy to play a facilitating role in the program.

Liang commended the Chinese experts for their role in improving mathematics education in Tanzania, saying that “Mathematics is very important as Tanzania is striving to become an industrialized nation.”

Albert Kissima who represented Dr Aneth Komba, the director general of the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE), said that the first phase of the program went well as teachers shared experiences, adding that it was expected that the second phase of the program will build on what has been learnt.

“The teaching of mathematics in Tanzania will be taken to the next level from this program,” said Kissima, adding that training acquired from the program will be spread to other tutors and teachers across the country. Enditem