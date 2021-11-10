Tanzania commends World Bank over support on digital project

Tanzanian authorities on Monday commended the World Bank for financing implementation of the Digital Tanzania Project that is intended to enhance the east African nation’s economic revolution.

Andrew Kundo, Deputy Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, said the implementation of the Digital Tanzania Project which has just started is seeking to promote digital development as a key enabler of economic growth and industrialization, job creation, service delivery and government efficiency.

In June 2021, the World Bank approved 150 million U.S. dollars through the International Development Association (IDA) to finance implementation of the Digital Tanzania Project which seeks to increase access to high quality broadband internet services for the government, businesses and citizens, and improve the government’s capacity to deliver digital public services.

Kundo made the commendation in a meeting with the visiting World Bank delegation in the capital Dodoma.

He added that implementation of the Digital Tanzania Project will spearhead the country to harness its digital potential and ensure that all citizens and businesses have access to high-quality and low-cost connectivity. Enditem